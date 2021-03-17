Three killed, hundreds hurt celebrating Iran fire festival

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and nearly 1,900 injured celebrating Iran's traditional fire festival in the runup to this weekend's Persian New Year, emergency services said Wednesday.

One of the deaths came in Tehran, despite an overnight ban on gatherings imposed in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chaharshanbe Suri celebrations are popular with young people, many of whom who make their own fireworks for the event.

"Three people died during the festival, one of them in the capital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told AFP.

Another 1,894 people were injured, most of them men, Khaledi said.