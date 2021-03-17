UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Hundreds Hurt Celebrating Iran Fire Festival

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Three killed, hundreds hurt celebrating Iran fire festival

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and nearly 1,900 injured celebrating Iran's traditional fire festival in the runup to this weekend's Persian New Year, emergency services said Wednesday.

One of the deaths came in Tehran, despite an overnight ban on gatherings imposed in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chaharshanbe Suri celebrations are popular with young people, many of whom who make their own fireworks for the event.

"Three people died during the festival, one of them in the capital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told AFP.

Another 1,894 people were injured, most of them men, Khaledi said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Iran Died Young Tehran Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani rupee goes up against US dollar

1 minute ago

‏UAE announces 2,051 new COVID-19 cases, 2,741 r ..

9 minutes ago

PSL-6: PCB, franchises’ owners to ponder over pr ..

25 minutes ago

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmot ..

39 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Deman ..

39 minutes ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.