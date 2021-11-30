UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Attack In Nigeria Southern Oil Region

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Port Harcourt, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Gunmen killed two Nigerian oil workers and a security officer in an attack in the country's oil-producing Niger Delta region, a security official said on Monday.

Nigeria struggled with violence in its Niger Delta until a 2009 amnesty deal with militants mostly stopped attacks on oil installations and kidnappings.

But violence still occurs and pirates and criminal gangs operate in the region, targeting ships offshore for kidnapping raids on their crews.

Gunmen killed two workers with ENI subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company and an official from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday in the oil-producing state of Bayelsa, local NSCDC spokesman Ogbere Solomon said.

"Our officers were ambushed and attacked by some unknown pirates while on lawful protection of some Agip oil workers in Okoroma," he said.

During the height of Niger Delta violence, militant groups pushed for a greater share of oil revenues to stay in the southern region, where the bulk of Nigeria's oil is produced.

Thousands of former rebel fighters were enrolled in the government amnesty after they turned in weapons in 2009 in exchange for training and salaries for ex-militants and infrastructure deals for the region.

Attacks have since occasionally flared up and in the past failure to make amnesty payments has stoked tensions with former militants.

Piracy and Delta unrest is just one battle facing Nigeria's security forces, who are also fighting a 12-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast and criminal kidnap gangs in the northwest.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

