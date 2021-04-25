Three Killed In Attack On Iran Fuel Tanker Off Syria: Monitor
Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed in an attack Saturday on an Iranian fuel tanker off the Syrian coast, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
"At least three people died, including two members of the crew," in the attack, which sparked a fire, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based war monitor.