UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Light Aircraft Crash In Southern France: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Three killed in light aircraft crash in southern France: Army

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Three people, including two members of the military, were killed Saturday when their light aircraft crashed in a hilly region in the south of France, the army and regional prosecutor said.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash close to the village of Gonfaron in the Var department of southern France, regional prosecutor Patrice Camberou told AFP.

Criminal and forensic investigators were at the scene.

According to the French army's southern command, two of the three victims were soldiers from the nearby 2nd combat helicopter regiment training base.

Local firefighters said earlier they had been called out for an aircraft accident which had caused a fire in the surrounding vegetation that was quickly extinguished.

The stricken aircraft was located with the help of water-bombing helicopters, the fire service said.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Army France From

Recent Stories

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

2 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

2 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

2 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

2 hours ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.