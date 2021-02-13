UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Mogadishu Car Bomb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Three killed in Mogadishu car bomb

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and eight wounded after a car bomb detonated near a security checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu Saturday, a security official and witnesses said.

"The police were chasing the hostile vehicle after spotting it a few kilometres away from where it exploded," the official, Abdirahman Mohamed, told AFP.

"Three civilians died according to the information we have received so far and eight others are wounded," he said.

"The police opened fire on the vehicle and chased it and this allowed many people to flee. This has really limited the number of casualties the blast could have caused.

" Witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw vehicles including three-wheel tuk-tuks scatter before the heavy blast occurred on a key road.

"I was at a gym close to where the blast occurred, but thanks to God we have heard the gunshots before the blast. And this alerted many people including myself and we fled from the area to take cover before the vehicle reached the area of the explosion," said one witness, Dahir Osman.

A police statement said there had been no deaths, only seven wounded in the blast which destroyed eight cars and nine tuk-tuks. However witnesses contradicted this.

Related Topics

Fire Police Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Died Mogadishu God From

Recent Stories

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

6 minutes ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

6 minutes ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

18 minutes ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

20 minutes ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

7 minutes ago

Man shot dead in North Waziristan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.