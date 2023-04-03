UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Night Of Marseille Drug Gang Violence: Police

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Three killed in night of Marseille drug gang violence: police

Marseille, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least three people were shot dead and another eight were wounded during an overnight flare up in drug gang violence in the crime-plagued French port of Marseille, police said Monday.

Three separate shooting incidents have increased fears that tit-for-tat violence between rival gangs is spiralling after a series of fatal shootings over the last month.

Regional police chief Frederique Camilleri told AFP on Monday that a turf war was underway rooted in the notorious Paternelle housing estate in northern Marseille.

