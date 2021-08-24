Three killed in serious vehicle collision in Britain

LONDON, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and two drivers arrested following a serious collision on the M25 motorway involving a lorry, a minibus and a car on Monday evening in southeast England, police said Tuesday.

The motorway remains closed on Tuesday morning after the deadly road accident took place on the M25 anticlockwise near Waltham Abbey in Essex at around 6:15 p.m. BST (1715 GMT) on Monday, Essex police said in a statement.

A fourth person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which caused lengthy traffic delays, the police said.

Essex Police said that the two drivers were arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.