UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Serious Vehicle Collision In Britain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

Three killed in serious vehicle collision in Britain

LONDON, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and two drivers arrested following a serious collision on the M25 motorway involving a lorry, a minibus and a car on Monday evening in southeast England, police said Tuesday.

The motorway remains closed on Tuesday morning after the deadly road accident took place on the M25 anticlockwise near Waltham Abbey in Essex at around 6:15 p.m. BST (1715 GMT) on Monday, Essex police said in a statement.

A fourth person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which caused lengthy traffic delays, the police said.

Essex Police said that the two drivers were arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Car Road Accident Traffic P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

10 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.