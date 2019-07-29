UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Shooting At California Food Festival: US Media

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed and several others injured after a shooter opened fire at a major food festival in California on Sunday, US media reported.

Police in Gilroy said it was "still an active crime scene" at the site of the city's garlic festival, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose, one of the largest food festivals in the country.

City councilman Dion Bracco said at least three people had died according to various US media outlets including the New York Times.

