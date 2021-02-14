UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Slovenian Alps Avalanches

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Three killed in Slovenian Alps avalanches

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Three people died and two were injured Saturday by two avalanches on Storzic mountain in northern Slovenia, authorities reported.

The first avalanche ocurred in the morning on the northern side of Storzic, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Ljubljana, killing two mountaineers, the local Rescue and Protection Centre reported on its website.

During an operation launched to extract their bodies, another slide killed a member of the retrieval team and injured two who were evacuated by an army helicopter, the centre added.

Local authorities had warned that due to low temperatures and strong winds the risk of avalanches in the Kamnisko-Savinsjki Alps region was very high.

Related Topics

Injured Army Died Ljubljana Slovenia

Recent Stories

BISL Southern Punjab International squash tourname ..

24 minutes ago

7.1-magnitude quake off east Japan, no tsunami ale ..

24 minutes ago

Over five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

1 hour ago

Strong Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes six weeks of ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.