Three killed in Slovenian Alps avalanches

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Three people died and two were injured Saturday by two avalanches on Storzic mountain in northern Slovenia, authorities reported.

The first avalanche ocurred in the morning on the northern side of Storzic, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Ljubljana, killing two mountaineers, the local Rescue and Protection Centre reported on its website.

During an operation launched to extract their bodies, another slide killed a member of the retrieval team and injured two who were evacuated by an army helicopter, the centre added.

Local authorities had warned that due to low temperatures and strong winds the risk of avalanches in the Kamnisko-Savinsjki Alps region was very high.