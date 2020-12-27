UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Three Injured In Illinois Shooting

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Three killed, three injured in Illinois shooting

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and another three injured Saturday in the US state of Illinois when a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley, police said.

Rockford city police urged people on Twitter to stay away from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, as it was an "active situation" and officers were clearing the site.

"It's still an ongoing investigation. We do have three individuals that are confirmed deceased," police chief Dan O'Shea said in a press conference outside the building.

He said three other people had been injured from the gunfire and were being treated at local hospitals.

"We have a person of interest in custody. That's pretty much where we're at," O'Shea said, without specifying if the shooter had a motive.

Don Carter Lanes posted a simple message on Facebook after the shooting asking people to "pray please."Shootings are a frequent occurrence in the United States, but despite the scale of the gun violence efforts to address it legislatively have long been deadlocked at the Federal level.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Facebook Twitter United States SITE From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

9 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

10 hours ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

10 hours ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.