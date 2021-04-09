Three-man Crew Docks At ISS After Flight Honouring Gagarin: NASA TV
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:30 PM
Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A three-man crew docked at the international Space Station Friday after a flight honouring the 60th anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in space.
A Soyuz capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei docked at 1105 GMT.