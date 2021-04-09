Three-man crew docks at ISS after flight honouring Gagarin: NASA TV

Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A three-man crew docked at the international Space Station Friday after a flight honouring the 60th anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in space.

A Soyuz capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei docked at 1105 GMT.