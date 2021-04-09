UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-man Crew Docks At ISS After Flight Honouring Gagarin: NASA TV

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Three-man crew docks at ISS after flight honouring Gagarin: NASA TV

Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A three-man crew docked at the international Space Station Friday after a flight honouring the 60th anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in space.

A Soyuz capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei docked at 1105 GMT.

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Hold ..

22 minutes ago

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding a ..

30 minutes ago

Gillani for Ummah's collective efforts to protect ..

4 minutes ago

CG of Kuwait calls on Sindh Governor

4 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg to skip COP26 over unfair vaccine r ..

5 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik appears in 31st PCB podcast

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.