Three-man Soyuz Flight Honouring Gagarin Blasts Off For ISS: NASA TV

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Three-man Soyuz flight honouring Gagarin blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A three-man crew blasted off to the International Space Station Friday in a capsule honouring the 60th anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in space.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei lifted off from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at the expected time of 0742 GMT, footage broadcast by NASA tv showed, with docking expected at 1107 GMT.

