Three media workers killed by gunmen in eastern Afghanistan: broadcaster

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Three female media workers were shot and killed by gunmen in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their tv network said.

"They are all dead. They were going home from office on foot when they were shot," Zalmai Latifi, the director at Enikass TV, told AFP. A second employee at the station confirmed the incident and toll.