UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Migrants Killed, 53 Rescued Off Crete: Greek Coastguard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Three migrants killed, 53 rescued off Crete: Greek coastguard

Athens, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Two children and a woman died Monday off Crete when a boat carrying migrants capsized due to heavy winds, the Greek coastguard said, adding that they had rescued 53 people.

The bodies were found 12 nautical miles (14 miles) off Crete's eastern coast. A passenger on the boat had made an emergency call for help when the boat was tossed around after being hit by winds of up to 61 kilometres per hour.

The nationalities of the migrants were not immediately announced.

Since becoming one of the main gateways into Europe for migrants and asylum seekers in 2015, Greece has built dozens of detention centres on its islands, but people often face long waits in the camps and overcrowding is common.

Athens on Monday accused migrants of deliberately burning their overcrowded camp last week on Lesbos island.

The fire has forced its 12,000 former occupants to sleep rough in abandoned buildings, on roadsides and even rooftops.

Related Topics

Fire Europe Died Greece Women 2015

Recent Stories

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

1 hour ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

2 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

1 hour ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

2 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

2 hours ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.