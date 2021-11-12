Three migrants missing after canoe bid to cross Channel: France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Three migrants have been reported missing after seeking to cross the Channel from France to England in canoes, the French maritime authorities said on Friday.

Their disappearance was reported by two other migrants rescued from the sea, the regional maritime prefecture said. Search efforts halted on Thursday at nightfall and there was no plan to resume them, it added.