Three Mln People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Cambodia: PM

Tue 15th June 2021

Three mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cambodia: PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that 3 million people in the Southeast Asian nation have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Su Sam Eoun, a 48-year-old single mother from southern Kandal province, has been awarded 10 million riels (2,500 U.S. Dollars) for being the 3,000,000th vaccine recipient, the prime minister said on his social media account late Monday.

"Now, we have vaccinated 3 million people, or 30 percent, of our 10 million targeted adult population. This is a big success," the prime minister said.

Health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said on Tuesday that 2.

53 million out of the 3 million vaccine recipients have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cambodia began a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10 with China being the key vaccine supplier. The kingdom has three vaccines approved for use so far, namely China's Sinopharm and Sinovac and Britain's AstraZeneca.

The country on Tuesday confirmed 495 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 39,464, the health ministry said in a statement.

Thirteen more fatalities had been reported, bringing the death toll to 361, the ministry said, adding that 604 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,571.

