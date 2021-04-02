UrduPoint.com
Three More NHL Canucks Games Postponed For Covid-19 Issues

Fri 02nd April 2021

Three more NHL Canucks games postponed for Covid-19 issues

New York, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Vancouver Canucks have had three additional NHL games postponed due to Covid-19 safety protocols and won't play again until April 8 at the earliest, the league announced Thursday.

Vancouver's games Saturday at Edmonton and Sunday and Tuesday at Winnipeg were pushed back to undetermined dates. The Canucks also had a home game Wednesday against Calgary postponed.

The Canucks cannot resume practice before April 6 and their next scheduled game is April 8 at Calgary, with the road trip set to continue April 10 at Calgary and April 12 and 14 at Edmonton.

Canucks forward Adam Gaudette, defenseman Travis Hamonic and a member of the team's coaching staff are in NHL Covid-19 protocol.

Vancouver coach Travis Green said Gaudette was added to the protocol list Tuesday after a positive test.

The Canucks have not played in more than a week, losing 5-1 to Winnipeg.

"Whether we have someone that gets it or not, everyone is trying their best to abide by the protocols," Canucks forward J.T. Miller said.

There have been 45 games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols since the NHL season began January 13.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

