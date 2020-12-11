UrduPoint.com
Three More Youth Arrested By Indian Police In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Three more youth arrested by Indian police in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian police have arrested three more Kashmiris from different areas of the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian police during cordon and search operations and house raids arrested three persons including advocate, Gowhar Ahmed Wani in Shopian, Tral and Budgam areas, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Reportedly, Gowhar Ahmed Wani has been booked under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, unknown persons lobbed a grenade at an Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Noorbagh area of Srinagar early Friday morning.

An official was quoted by the media as having said that the grenade was lobbed on the G/61 battalion of CRPF, but it missed the target and exploded on the road.

He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

