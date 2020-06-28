Three new migrants test positive for virus in Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lesbos Island, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Three migrants who recently arrived from Turkey have tested positive for coronavirus on the Greek island of Lesbos, officials said Saturday.

The migrants were part of a group of more than 30 people picked up by a Greek coastguard vessel on June 14, and taken to a screening facility far from the island's overcrowded refugee camps.

That facility has now been placed under two-week quarantine.

More than 190 people have died from COVID-19 in Greece.

No cases have been reported in camps on the islands, where there are nearly 30,000 people crammed in facilities built for fewer than 6,100.

The government has imposed a lockdown on the island camps until July 5.