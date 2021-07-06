UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of 12 Stranded Whales Die In East China's Zhejiang

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Three of 12 stranded whales die in east China's Zhejiang

HANGZHOU, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 12 whales were found stranded in coastal waters off east China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday morning, with three dead, local authorities said.

Local police said they received a report at approximately 8:00 a.m. Tuesday that whales were discovered on a beach in Linhai City, Zhejiang.

The local public security department and fishery department, as well as locals in the fishing industry, rushed to the site to aid the rescue.

The heat, the weight of the whales, and their location far from the coast have complicated rescue efforts, which are still underway.

Rescuers have dug holes for the whales and are pouring water over them. They are also using wet towels to keep the mammals damp, and have erected sheds to protect them from the sun, said Zhu Yupeng from the law enforcement team of the city's marine and fishery bureau.

Approximately 150 individuals have participated in the rescue.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water China Linhai SITE From Industry Weight

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

22 minutes ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

22 minutes ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

22 minutes ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

52 minutes ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

52 minutes ago

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.