NEW DELHI, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Three members of a family were charred to death and four others suffered burns Wednesday after a fire broke out inside their house in the northern Indian state of Punjab, police said.

The fire broke out at Rose Avenue locality in the Islamabad area of Amritsar, the main city of Punjab.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, with preliminary investigations suggesting that a short circuit might have caused the fire.