Three People Confirmed Dead In Scotland Hotel Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Three people confirmed dead in Scotland hotel fire

LONDON , Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least three people and a dog were killed after a fire broke out early Monday at a hotel in Scotland's Perth city, according to local officials.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to STV news that at least three people and a dog died due to the fire at the New County Hotel.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.02 a.m.

, and the fire was put out but police asked the public to avoid the area, while some guests were evacuated from the hotel, STV News reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Perth & Kinross Council said on Twitter that County Place, Hospital Street, Leonard Street, and New Row were closed off due to the deadly incident.

"Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area is also likely to be impacted as well as public transport routes," it added.

