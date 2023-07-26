Three people die in Greece as wildfires rage

Rhodes, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Raging wildfires in Greece turned deadly Tuesday when a firefighting plane crashed, killing two pilots, and a third person was found dead as relentless heatwaves fuelled flames.

Greece's fire department said the Canadair aircraft crashed into a ravine close to where the fire started on Sunday. Footage on state tv ERT showed the plane clipping a tree before falling nose-first and exploding.

The pilots were members of the Greek air force, and the defence ministry said it had declared a three-day mourning period.

"They lost their lives, saving lives," the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement.

The Greek defence ministry ordered three days of mourning in the armed forces.

"Our support goes to the heroes who, in Greece, France and everywhere else, risk their lives every summer to fight the fires," the French president Emmanuel Macron posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as 'X'.

Another man was found dead and "a DNA test will be needed to confirm if this is a shepherd that was missing since Sunday," according to Konstantina Dimoglidou, Greek police spokeswoman.

Greece's firefighters continue to battle wildfires with three major fronts on the tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia and several other blazes active throughout the country.

The Civil Protection Ministry has warned of an "extreme danger" of fire in six of the country's 13 regions on Wednesday.