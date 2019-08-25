UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Including Baby Die In Swiss Alps Air Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

Three people including baby die in Swiss Alps air crash

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Three people including a baby died on Sunday when a small tourist plane crashed and burst into flames in the Swiss Alps, police said.

The Piper aircraft took off at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) from an aerodrome in the western canton of Vaud destined for Italy, but crashed an hour-and-a-half later at an altitude of 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) near the Simplon pass.

Rescuers said the pilot and two passengers including the baby died.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

An inquiry into the cause of the accident has been launched.

Related Topics

Accident Police Died Canton Italy Sunday From

Recent Stories

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

3 hours ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

4 hours ago

60 international diplomats receive training at Emi ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.