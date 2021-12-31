UrduPoint.com

Three Police Die In East DR Congo Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 05:40 PM

Three police die in east DR Congo attack

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Three policemen were killed and three more wounded in an attack in eastern DR Congo, local and military sources said Friday, with one blaming a notorious militia.

Armed men attacked a police station late Thursday in Kalimbi in the Fizi highlands of South Kivu province, they said.

"Three police were killed, three others were wounded and others are missing," Emile Mneni Ngando, who represents an association of local civil society groups, told AFP.

A senior army officer in the region, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the toll of three dead and three wounded, and said eight weapons had been taken.

He blamed a group led by army deserter William Amuri Yakutumba, which claims to represent local ethnic groups who have a historical feud with the Banyamulenge -- Congolese Tutsis of Rwandan heritage.

On Monday, a colonel, three soldiers and 12 Banyamulenge rebels died in fighting, according to the army.

More than 120 armed groups are active in eastern DR Congo, many of them a legacy of regional wars that raged in the 1990s, according to monitors.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Police Police Station Civil Society Died Congo

Recent Stories

PITB and Sweden-based Nutty Ventures Join hands to ..

PITB and Sweden-based Nutty Ventures Join hands to Promote Pakistani Startups in ..

2 minutes ago
 Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about ..

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about SBP’s autonomy

16 minutes ago
 FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related ..

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

32 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security plan for new year night

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknow ..

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision ..

33 minutes ago
 S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released ..

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.