UrduPoint.com

Three Police, Security Guard Killed In Tanzania Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Three police, security guard killed in Tanzania shooting

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Three police officers and a private security guard were killed by a lone gunman in a shooting spree near the French embassy in Tanzania's economic hub of Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, police said.

Head of police operations Liberatus Sabas told reporters that the motive of the gunman, who was shot dead at the scene by a police sniper, was not yet known.

"It's too early to conclude that this is terrorism as we still investigate the motives," he said. "Residents should remain calm as we investigate the matter." He said that in addition to the four dead, six other people were injured in the incident in a usually calm seaside area of Dar es Salaam that houses a number of embassies.

Footage aired on local media showed a man in a checked shirt and white Islamic cap armed with an assault rifle roaming the street near a city bus.

He was later seen being shot and falling to the ground close to the entrance of the French embassy.

"The man appeared like a sheikh with a white cap. He passed near me without greeting and when I greeted him he did not reply. He was sweating. After a short while, we heard firing," said one witness who declined to be named.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent her condolences over the killings and called for police to conduct a thorough investigation.

US ambassador to Tanzania Donald J. Wright also sent his condolences over the "senseless attack", tweeting his "deepest thanks to the brave law enforcement personnel who brought an end to the rampage".

Jihadist monitoring group SITE reported later Wednesday that an outlet linked to the Islamic State (IS) group mentioned an "attack on the French embassy" in Dar es Salaam by a Somali man.

The French foreign ministry declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

The incident took place shortly after Hassan had hosted a meeting in Dar es Salaam of senior police officers, where police chief Simon Sirro said that crime had gone down in the year to June.

The opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency opposition party called for the security services to fully investigate the shooting.

"As the public, we need to know whether it was a lone event or one of greater security implications for our nation," party leader Zitto Kabwe posted on Twitter.

The US embassy in Tanzania had issued an alert as the incident was ongoing, telling its citizens to avoid the area.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Attack Police Twitter Alert Man Dar Es Salaam Alliance Kabwe Tanzania SITE Hub June Media Event Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

2 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

8 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

10 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.