Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Three police were shot dead and a fourth wounded in Puy-de-Dome in central France on Wednesday, sources in the public prosecutor's office told AFP.

The police officers, who were responding to a call over domestic violence, were shot by a 48-year-old man as they attempted to rescue a woman.