Three Protesters Dead After Armed Attack In Baghdad: Medics, Police

Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Three protesters dead after armed attack in Baghdad: medics, police

Baghdad, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :At least three demonstrators were killed late Friday when unidentified men attacked and seized a building near the main protest camp in Iraq's capital, medical and security sources told AFP.

Protesters had feared possible violence since Thursday, when thousands of supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi security force descended on Tahrir Square.

