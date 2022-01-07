UrduPoint.com

Three Refugees Killed By Air Strike In Ethiopia's Tigray: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Geneva, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Three Eritrean refugees, including two children, were killed by an air strike that hit a refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where the government has been waging a year-long war against rebels, the UN said Thursday.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed yesterday, in an airstrike that hit the Mai Aini refugee camp in northern Ethiopia," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

