Three rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi army

Baghdad, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Three rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad overnight into Thursday, the Iraqi army said, after a day marked by rocket and drone attacks against bases hosting US forces blamed on pro-Iranian armed groups.

The C-RAM defence system was in action overnight, AFP journalists saw. The army said the embassy itself had not been hit, but that places nearby in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone had been.