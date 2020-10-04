UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Salzburg Players Test Positive After Maccabi Play-off

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Three Salzburg players test positive after Maccabi play-off

Vienna, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Austrian champions Salzburg announced Sunday that three players had tested positive for coronavirus after their midweek Champions League play-off match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In a statement on its social media channels, the club said that none of the three players was currently displaying symptoms and all of them were now in quarantine.

The rest of the squad are in so-called "team quarantine", meaning they are only allowed to attend training and matches.

"Obviously checks will take place more frequently in the coming period," Salzburg said.

In addition, Salzburg team members will not be available to play for the Austrian national team for the next two weeks.

Salzburg beat Maccabi 3-1 in the second leg of the qualifying play-off round on Wednesday, advancing 5-2 on aggregate.

Austria has so far registered more than 48,000 coronavirus cases and 813 deaths.

Related Topics

Social Media Salzburg Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

18 minutes ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

48 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls for UN Member States to uphold obligatio ..

3 hours ago

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health a ..

3 hours ago

SHUAA launches three Sharia-compliant funds in ADG ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.