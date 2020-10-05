UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Scientists Share 2020 Nobel Prize In Physiology Or Medicine

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Three scientists share 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Three scientists share the 2020 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine, the Nobel committee announced here on Monday.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has today decided to award the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

