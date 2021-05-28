UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-shot Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccines Available In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Three-shot recombinant COVID-19 vaccines available in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A China-developed recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine that requires to be administered in three shots has been made available in Beijing.

The vaccine (CHO Cells) was jointly developed by the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese academy of Sciences and Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Starting Thursday, the researchers from the institute have received the first jab in Beijing's Haidian District.

China issued emergency use authorization of the vaccine on March 10, and people from many provinces including Anhui and Hubei have been vaccinated since then. On May 3, the first batch of the vaccine was rolled off the production line in Beijing, according to the institut The results of phase-2 trials, which involved people aged between 18 and 59, show that 83 percent of the participants produced neutralizing antibodies after two doses of the vaccine, and 97 percent produced neutralizing antibodies after three doses.

The early-stage trials conducted among people aged 60 and above show that the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 95 percent after three doses, with no serious adverse reactions related to vaccination.

The level of neutralizing antibody elicited by the vaccine is comparable to other COVID-19 recombinant protein vaccines and mRNA vaccines globally, the institute said in a statement.

Recombinant protein vaccine does not need a high-grade biosafety laboratory for manufacture, and can quickly achieve large-scale production. It is more cost-efficient and easier to store and transport, the vaccine maker said

Related Topics

China Beijing March May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

41 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

59 minutes ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

59 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.