UrduPoint.com

Three Slain In US Shooting Before Passer-by Kills Gunman: Officials

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Three slain in US shooting before passer-by kills gunman: officials

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A man opened fire at a mall in the US state of Indiana on Sunday killing three and injuring two, officials said, the latest armed rampage in a country plagued by gun violence.

The attack ended when a "good Samaritan" shot the gunman dead, police said.

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall," Mark Myers, mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement.

The town is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Indianapolis, the state capital.

The gunman, who has not been identified, entered the mall's food court at about 6 pm (2200 GMT) carrying a rifle along with several magazines of ammunition and opened fire, said Chief Jim Ison of the Greenwood Police Department.

Those injured included a 12-year-old girl, Ison said, adding that no motive had been established.

"Four have been confirmed deceased," he said, noting that that included the initial shooter.

Chief Ison praised the intervention of the armed passer-by who ended the attack, calling the 22-year-old man a "good Samaritan." "The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop this shooter almost as soon as he began," he said.

"This has shaken us to our core. This isn't something we have seen in Greenwood before," he said. "It's absolutely horrendous." It is the latest attack in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring at least three dozen.

That incident followed two massacres in May that saw 10 Black people shot dead at an upstate New York supermarket, and 19 children and two teachers slain at an elementary school in Texas.

The recent surge in gun violence has reignited the divisive debate over firearm regulation. A US House of Representatives' committee is set this week to discuss a bill that would ban assault weapons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

A 10-year Federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Man Indianapolis Chicago New York United States May July Sunday Court

Recent Stories

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

10 minutes ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

13 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.