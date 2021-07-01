(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Libreville, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Three soldiers behind a failed 2019 coup in Gabon have been sentenced to 15 years in prison, the prosecutor told AFP on Thursday.

The three, including Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang who was a member of the elite Republican Guard, had gone on state television in January 2019 calling for a "public uprising" during the short-lived coup.

Five policemen and a civilian who were on trial alongside them were acquitted, the prosecutor said.