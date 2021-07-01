Three Soldiers Behind Gabon's Failed 2019 Coup Jailed For 15 Years: Prosecutor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:30 PM
Libreville, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Three soldiers behind a failed 2019 coup in Gabon have been sentenced to 15 years in prison, the prosecutor told AFP on Thursday.
The three, including Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang who was a member of the elite Republican Guard, had gone on state television in January 2019 calling for a "public uprising" during the short-lived coup.
Five policemen and a civilian who were on trial alongside them were acquitted, the prosecutor said.