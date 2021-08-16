Three soldiers killed in NE Mali explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Three Malian soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device as they were driving to an airport in the restive northeast, the country's armed forces said.

A military vehicle "en route to the airport in Menaka hit an improvised explosive device this Sunday," the army said on Twitter.

An unspecified number of soldiers were also injured and stabilised at facilities operated by the multinational Takuba force, a European military unit involved in anti-militants operations.

The Menaka region, close to the Niger border, is prey to regular Islamist militant attacks.

Since 2012, it has experienced a surge in deadly violence from militant groups linked to the Islamic State, along with intercommunal clashes.

Improvised explosives have been used by militants operating in the area against Malian, French and other international forces.