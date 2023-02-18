UrduPoint.com

Three Survivors, Including Child, Pulled From Collapsed Building 296 Hours After Türkiye Quakes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Three more people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble in Türkiye's southern Hatay province on Saturday, more than 296 hours after the first of two back-to-back earthquakes hit the region.

Search and rescue teams pulled the survivors out from the debris of a collapsed building in the district of Antakya, in yet another miraculous rescue in the 12th day since the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on Feb. 6.

The quakes affected a wide area across 11 provinces in Türkiye, where more than 13 million people reside. So far in Türkiye, over 39,000 people have died and tens of thousands injured.

They were also felt in other countries in the region, including Syria, where at least 3,688 people have been killed and over 14,749 injured.

