Three Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Strike Near Damascus: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Three Syrian soldiers were killed Thursday in an Israeli air strike near the capital Damascus, according to Syria's state media.

It was the fourth reported time this month Israel has launched strikes inside Syria, keeping up a campaign against forces supporting the Damascus government in the more than decade-old civil war.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air assault with several missiles," state news agency SANA reported, adding three soldiers were killed.

It said Syrian air defences intercepted most of the missiles in the attack, which occurred at around 1:10 am (2310 GMT Wednesday).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which has an extensive network of sources across the country, reported that explosions were heard in Damascus and its suburbs "after the interception of Israeli missiles by the Syrian regime's anti-aircraft defence".

It follows strikes in recent days on a town near the Golan Heights, a Syrian military post on February 17, and an assault against anti-aircraft batteries at the start of the month.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of the Shiite militant movement Hezbollah.

