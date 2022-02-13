Three things we learned from the Six Nations

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :France were left as the only team in the 2022 Six Nations Championship capable of completing a Grand Slam following a thrilling 30-24 victory over title rivals Ireland, while reigning champions Wales revived their campaign with a hard-fought 20-17 defeat of Scotland and England returned to winning ways by thrashing Italy 33-0 in Rome.

Below AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from this weekend's second-round action: No place like home Until England's defeat of Italy -- the Azzurri's record-extending 34th successive Six Nations loss -- every match in this season's Championship had been won by the home team.

With full crowds back in stadiums after last year's edition was staged behind closed doors to combat the spread of the coronavirus, this represented a return to normal service. Since Italy became the 'sixth' nation 22 years ago, 61 percent of matches have been won by the home side, a figure that would be even higher but for the number of away victories in Rome.

And that means for all the brilliance France have shown in their opening two wins in Paris, they will still have plenty do in two weeks' time when they continue their campaign away to Scotland at Edinburgh's Murrayfield, a ground where 'Les Bleus' last won a Six Nations match in 2014.

Dan's the man for Wales For a player who on Saturday made his 100th international appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, Dan Biggar has not always been lauded in his homeland. This maybe because Wales have a proud tradition of attacking, running fly-halves such as Cliff Morgan, Barry John, Phil Bennett and Jonathan Davies, while Biggar is regarded as more of a kicking No 10.

But modern-day defences mean space is at a premium and it was Wales captain Biggar's control that was central to the win over Scotland, with the Northampton stand-off punishing the visitors' indiscipline courtesy of four penalties before landing the match-clinching drop-goal 10 minutes from time at the Principality Stadium.

By contrast Scotland counterpart Finn Russell, a more obviously eye-catching stand-off, had a tough day as the Dark Blues' 20-year wait for a win in Cardiff continued. For all there were flashes of brilliance, Russell also made several errors before he was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on shortly before Biggar's decisive drop-goal.

Ireland's Carbery comes of age Such has been Jonathan Sexton's influence in a golden era for Ireland, their supporters have often appeared to be in a state of collective mourning when the fly-half has been injured.

But with the talismanic captain ruled out of the France game with a hamstring problem, Joey Carbery produced an assured display in Ireland's No 10 shirt at the Stade de France after the 26-year-old kicked three penalties when replacing Sexton for the last 15 minutes of a 29-20 win at home to New Zealand in November.

Ireland know now, if they didn't before, there is life after Sexton -- an encouraging sign ahead of next year's World Cup.