Three-time champion catcher Posey opts out for MLB Giants

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who helped the team capture three World Series titles, said Friday he has opted out of a coronavirus-shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The 33-year-old American reported to the team's training camp last weekend but missed three workouts as he pondered sitting out the campaign, which is set to begin July 23.

"The Giants fully support Buster's decision," the team said in a statement. "Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021." Posey, the 2012 National League Most Valuable Player, will surrender an $8 million season salary because his choice was not impacted by a prior health issue.

He becomes among the highest-profile MLB players to sit out the season, joining at least eight others, including Colorado's Ian Desmond, Atlanta's Felix Hernandez and David price of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Six-time All-Star Posey sparked the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Without Posey, the Giants have no catchers on their 40-man roster less than two weeks before they open against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Two non-roster camp invitees with a combined 131 MLB appearances, Tyler Heineman and Rob Brantly, and top prospect Joey Bart, coming back from two hand fractures last year, are the top candidates to replace Posey.