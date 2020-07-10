UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-time Champion Catcher Posey Opts Out For MLB Giants

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Three-time champion catcher Posey opts out for MLB Giants

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who helped the team capture three World Series titles, said Friday he has opted out of a coronavirus-shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The 33-year-old American reported to the team's training camp last weekend but missed three workouts as he pondered sitting out the campaign, which is set to begin July 23.

"The Giants fully support Buster's decision," the team said in a statement. "Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021." Posey, the 2012 National League Most Valuable Player, will surrender an $8 million season salary because his choice was not impacted by a prior health issue.

He becomes among the highest-profile MLB players to sit out the season, joining at least eight others, including Colorado's Ian Desmond, Atlanta's Felix Hernandez and David price of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Six-time All-Star Posey sparked the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Without Posey, the Giants have no catchers on their 40-man roster less than two weeks before they open against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Two non-roster camp invitees with a combined 131 MLB appearances, Tyler Heineman and Rob Brantly, and top prospect Joey Bart, coming back from two hand fractures last year, are the top candidates to replace Posey.

Related Topics

World San Francisco Los Angeles David Price Tyler Atlanta July 2020 From Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

35 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

35 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

35 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

35 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.