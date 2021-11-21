Three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu will miss ISL series

BUDAPEST, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Three-time Olympic swimming champion Katinka Hosszu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to miss the International Swimming League (ISL) series this weekend in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, she said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, I have become sick with COVID-19, so I cannot compete this weekend in Eindhoven, and surely won't be able to compete for a while... Take care of yourself and also take care of others, this is the most important thing now," the Hungarian star said in a message posted in her Facebook page.

Long after the Tokyo Olympics, Hosszu first competed in the national short track championship last week in Kaposvar, South of Hungary, but couldn't win.

The 32-year old won four individual Olympic medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including gold in the 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

The number of cases of coronavirus among Hungarian competitors increased recently: seven of the Hungarian delegation returning from the European Short Track Championship in Kazan caught the coronavirus, including Olympic, world and European champion Kristof Milak.