UrduPoint.com

Three-time Olympic Champion Katinka Hosszu Will Miss ISL Series

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu will miss ISL series

BUDAPEST, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Three-time Olympic swimming champion Katinka Hosszu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to miss the International Swimming League (ISL) series this weekend in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, she said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, I have become sick with COVID-19, so I cannot compete this weekend in Eindhoven, and surely won't be able to compete for a while... Take care of yourself and also take care of others, this is the most important thing now," the Hungarian star said in a message posted in her Facebook page.

Long after the Tokyo Olympics, Hosszu first competed in the national short track championship last week in Kaposvar, South of Hungary, but couldn't win.

The 32-year old won four individual Olympic medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including gold in the 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

The number of cases of coronavirus among Hungarian competitors increased recently: seven of the Hungarian delegation returning from the European Short Track Championship in Kazan caught the coronavirus, including Olympic, world and European champion Kristof Milak.

Related Topics

World Facebook Kaposvar Tokyo Eindhoven Kazan Netherlands Hungary Sunday 2016 Gold Olympics From International Steels Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

43 minutes ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

2 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.