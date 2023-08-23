Three transport projects completed in Afghan province

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghanistan, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Three projects were completed in east Afghanistan's Logar Province to provide locals with access to transportation facilities, said a statement of the provincial police headquarters' public relations office on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the projects with a cost of 24.5 million afghanis (about 288,200 U.S. Dollars) were provided by the Ministry of Public Works.

"By implementing such projects, the country will be pushed towards improvement along with the creation of job opportunities for the citizens," the statement quoted Deputy Governor of Logar Province Alhaj Mawlawi Enayatullah Shaja as saying.

Under the projects, local authorities constructed retaining walls along the roads, and repaired and rebuilt bridges in Altamori area of Logar, the statement further said.

War-ridden Afghanistan is vulnerable to earthquakes and floods, and the eastern provinces are among the most frequently stricken regions.