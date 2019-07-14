Three Turkish soldiers killed in PKK clashes in southeast: report

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another wounded Sunday in clashes with Kurdish militants belonging to the outlawed PKK group in southeast Turkey, the private news agency DHA reported.

The fighting occurred in Hakkari province, nestled up against the Iraqi and Iranian borders, DHA said, adding that three militants -- which it termed "terrorists" -- were also killed.

Turkey has been fighting the PKK or Kurdistan Workers' Party since a fragile ceasefire between both sides collapsed in 2015.

The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, NATO and the European Union.