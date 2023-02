Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five were seriously injured on Tuesday when their convoy struck a roadside bomb in central Mali, the UN mission said.

"A MINUSMA Force convoy hit an Improvised Explosive Device #IED today," it said in a tweet that gave a preliminary toll.

MINUSMA -- the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali -- was created in 2013 to help stabilise a state battered by insurgents.

Thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes during the course of the emergency.

Last year, Mali's traditional ally, France, withdrew its troops from the country following a row with the ruling junta, which has brought in Russian paramilitaries to support its beleaguered army.

With more than 13,500 military personnel and police, MINUSMA is one of the biggest but also deadliest UN peacekeeping missions, suffering a high toll especially to IEDs.