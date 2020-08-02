UrduPoint.com
Three-wheel Hamilton Wins British Grand Prix

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Three-wheel Hamilton wins British Grand Prix

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton survived a dramatic finale to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday, just making it across the line on three tyres to beat a fast closing Max Verstappen on Red Bull.

The defending world champion claimed his seventh British Grand Prix win as Ferarri's Charles Leclerc came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault fourth.

