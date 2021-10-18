UrduPoint.com

Three White Americans Go On Trial In Death Of Black Jogger

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Three white men in the US state of Georgia will go on trial Monday in the high-profile shooting death of a Black jogger that sparked a national outcry and helped fuel last summer's social justice protests.

Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault after chasing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery and shooting him during a confrontation in February 2020.

The father and son followed Arbery in a pickup truck, while Bryan trailed them in his own vehicle and filmed the scene. After an altercation, Travis McMichael opened fire and killed Arbery.

The three men contend that they mistook the jogger for a burglar active in the area and invoked a Georgia law allowing ordinary citizens to make arrests.

Local prosecutors, for whom Gregory McMichael, a retired police officer, had worked for a long time, did not make any arrests in the case for nearly three months.

It was only after the video of the shooting was leaked online and shared widely on social media that the case was transferred to state police and the three suspects were arrested and charged.

The death of George Floyd two weeks later under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis reignited a national debate on racial justice and police violence against Black Americans, and Arbery became one of the symbols of the Black Lives Matter national protests that ensued.

"A Black man should be able to jog without fearing for his life," President Joe Biden tweeted on the anniversary of Arbery's death.

Jury selection is expected to last several days, given the intense media scrutiny of the case.

The defendants are then expected to plead self-defense, arguing that Arbery was resisting lawful arrest.

Prosecutors will insist that the victim was unarmed and that nothing links him to a series of burglaries that took place in the neighborhood where he was jogging.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who has represented a number of African American families in high-profile police violence cases, said he hopes the court "will see through this tactic and deliver Ahmaud and his family justice." "If these killers get off without consequence, that sends the message that lynching Black men in 2021 carries no penalty." Since Arbery's death, Georgia has passed a law that imposes additional penalties for crimes motivated by hatred toward a victim's race, gender, sexual orientation and other characteristics.

Arbery's mother has filed a separate civil lawsuit demanding $1 million in compensation from the McMichaels and Bryan, but also from local authorities accused of trying to cover up the case.

One of the local prosecutors, Jackie Johnson, was indicted last month for violating her oath of office and allegedly hindering the investigation into Arbery's death.

The three defendants also face separate Federal hate crime charges and a trial is set for February.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Social Media Vehicle Man George Bryan Minneapolis Georgia February 2020 Family Media From Race Million Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

50 minutes ago
 Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, inve ..

Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, investment opportunities and simil ..

7 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

8 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

8 hours ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

9 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third world F2 crown with victory in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.