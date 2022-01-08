Three white men sentenced to life in jail for killing Black American jogger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Three white men convicted of chasing down Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in their pickup trucks and killing him in the US state of Georgia were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted national tensions over racial justice.

Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole.