UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Women Drown Rescuing Dogs In Slovakia Floods

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Three women drown rescuing dogs in Slovakia floods

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Three women drowned in a flash flood as they tried to rescue dogs from an inundated animal shelter in central Slovakia, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The women had responded to an emergency appeal issued Wednesday in the town of Revuca after heavy rain caused a river to burst its banks.

Identified by local media only as Zuzana, Katka and Zdenka, all three worked at another animal shelter in the nearby town of Roznava, 300 kilometres (185 miles) east of the capital Bratislava.

The women managed to load the dogs into their vehicle but were swept away by floodwaters on the return journey.

"The information is confirmed, all three women died," Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told journalists in Bratislava.

Emergency services spokesman Erik Piater told the TASR newswire that rescuers had recovered the remains of one woman and were still searching for the other bodies.

Tragedy also struck in western Slovakia on Wednesday as 12 people were killed, including four students, when a public bus carrying school children collided with a truck loaded with rocks and soil.

The Slovak government has declared Friday a national day of mourning.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Flood Vehicle Died Bratislava Slovakia Women Media All From Government

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

59 minutes ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

59 minutes ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.