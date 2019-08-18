UrduPoint.com
Three Yankees Ejected In 6-5 Win Over Indians

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The New York Yankees' dissatisfaction with Major League Baseball officiating erupted again Saturday with three ejected in the sixth inning of a 6-5 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia -- who wasn't on the active roster -- were all tossed.

New York's Gleyber Torres had hit his second solo homer of the day to put the Yankees up 6-4 in the sixth when the drama started, thanks to a called third strike on Cameron Maybin by plate umpire Ben May.

After Maybin hung around to argue the call, Boone came to pilot him back to the dugout.

But the manager kept up the complaints and May ejected him, and when the Yankees' bench chimed in, first base umpire Phil Cuzzi called time on Gardner and Sabathia.

It's just the latest eruption of angst from the Yanks. Gardner was ejected by home-plate umpire Chris Segal last week in Toronto -- where he banged his bat against the dugout roof in protest at officiating.

He pulled the same trick on Saturday to spark Cuzzi to action.

Bench coach Josh Bard took over for Boone, who has now been ejected four times this season -- most notably on July 18 when he unleashed an incoherent rant at rookie home plate umpire Brennan Miller claiming his players were "savages" in the batter's box.

The video went viral, and even sparked a T-shirt slogan, although Boone was suspended for a game after accidentally making contact with Miller during the foul-mouthed tirade.

