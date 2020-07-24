Three-year-old dies as Belgian virus cases grow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A three-year-old girl was among the latest series of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium, officials said Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth in new infections.

Health spokesman Boudewijn Catry said three people die each day in Belgium from COVID-19, including recently the toddler and an 18-year-old.

"It's true that it's rare that a young person dies of COVID-19, but it's clear that no-one is immune," he warned, after the number of new infections per week in Belgium jumped by 89 percent.