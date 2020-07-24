UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-year-old Dies As Belgian Virus Cases Grow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Three-year-old dies as Belgian virus cases grow

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A three-year-old girl was among the latest series of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium, officials said Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth in new infections.

Health spokesman Boudewijn Catry said three people die each day in Belgium from COVID-19, including recently the toddler and an 18-year-old.

"It's true that it's rare that a young person dies of COVID-19, but it's clear that no-one is immune," he warned, after the number of new infections per week in Belgium jumped by 89 percent.

Related Topics

Young Belgium From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Bat forever’

21 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

1 hour ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.